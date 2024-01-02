FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Matt Wedman is heading back to Fort Wayne, as the forward has returned from his loan with the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. Wedman played two games with Cleveland, accruing 2 penalty minutes and a -3 +/- rating. He is second on the Komets with 13 goals and 29 points this season, having appeared in 27 game with Fort Wayne.

In addition, the Komets have released forwards Vincent De Mey, Dalton Hunter, and defenseman Jack Van Boekel.

The Komets play on the road in Kalamazoo on Wednesday and Toledo on Friday before returning home to host Iowa on Saturday and Sunday.