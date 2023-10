FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the game tied 2-2 in the first period the Komets gave up seven unanswered goals as Fort Wayne lost its first showdown with the rival Toledo Walleye this season by a score of 9-2 at War Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets are back in action Saturday night when they host the Wheeling Nailers at 7:30 p.m. at the Coliseum.