KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – Nolan Volcan scored just 15 seconds into the first period – and that wound up being the only tally between Fort Wayne and Kalamazoo as the Komets topped the Wings 1-0 Wednesday night at the Wings Event Center.

Tyler Parks stopped all 26 shots he faced to record a shutout for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they travel to Toledo. The puck is set to drop at the Huntington Center at 7:15 p.m.