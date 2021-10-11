Veteran defenseman Milam glad to be back in the game as Komets open camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jamie Milam spent the 2020-21 hockey season working at FedEx in Lake Orion, Michigan, unsure if his professional hockey career was over. Now, he’s suiting up for the Komets, one of the few familiar faces at the Coliseum in Fort Wayne with the team opening training camp on Monday.

Milam actually made his pro debut for the Komets during the 2005-06 season, playing in eight games.

He returned to the Komets for the 2011-12 season, playing in 66 games with 20 goals and 21 assists, helping the team bring home the championship. He played 22 games for the Komets the following season before leaving to play overseas, with his late pro season coming for the Vipiteno Sterzing Broncos of the Alps Hockey League in 2019-2020.

Milam says due to COVID there weren’t a lot of opportunities to play last season, and is thankful the Komets gave him the opportunity to restart his career.