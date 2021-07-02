Up with the Cup! Komets clinch first-ever Kelly Cup with game four victory!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have won the Kelly Cup for the first time since joining the ECHL in 2012 as Fort Wayne bested South Carolina 2-1 in game four the clinch the championship series three games to one.

Despite a combined 21 shots on goal, first period saw a scoreless stalemate. The Komets attempted 10 shots while the Stingrays tallied 11, but Fort Wayne’s Dylan Ferguson and South Carolina’s Hunter Shepard both stood their ground in between the pipes.

The Komets would get on the scoreboard 8:16 into the second period when Stephen Harper tallied his fifth goal of the playoffs to make it 1-0 Fort Wayne. Harper would tally another goal at 15:30 to make it a 2-0 Komets lead.

At 17:56 in the second it was Justin Florek breaking the seal for the Stingrays, cutting the Komets lead to 2-1 heading into the third period.

It is Fort Wayne’s first title since winning the President’s Cup at the end of the 2011-12 season, the team’s final season in the CHL.