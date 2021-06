FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the Kelly Cup Playoffs right around the corner, we take a look back at some of our favorite moments of the 2021 Komets regular season.

Fort Wayne and Wichita are set to meet for a best of five series in the Western Conference Semifinals that start on Tuesday.

The Komets will play games one and two at Wichita before returning to Fort Wayne for games three, four, and five if necessary.