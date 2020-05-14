Throwback Thursday: Hodgman becomes hockey hero as Komets win Turner Cup in triple OT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a night Komets fans will never forget.

Fort Wayne Flashback (May 12, 2008): In almost 70 years of hockey this was a ⭐️⭐️⭐️night for @J_Hodgie88 as Hodgy's goal in triple OT of game 7 vs. Port Huron earned the @FWKomets their first of 3 straight Turner Cup titles! @SinBinFtWayne pic.twitter.com/fCbVpsBnE1 — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) May 12, 2020

Twelve years ago this week – May 12, 2008 – a teenage Justin Hodgman pounded home a rebound on a Guy Dupuis shot in the third overtime of game seven of the Turner Cup Finals against visiting Port Huron to earn the Komets a 3-2 win and clinch the IHL championship.

Hodgman, who signed with the Komets after his OHL season ended, scored what many to consider the biggest goal in almost 70 seasons of Fort Wayne hockey history.

Hodgman returned at the tail end of the next two seasons, helping spark the Komets to three straight Turner Cup titles (2008, 2009, 2010).

The talented forward would go on to play in the NHL, scoring a goal in his first NHL game on October 25, 2014 for the Arizona Coyotes. The powerplay goal helped Arizona to a 2-1 overtime victory that night.

Hodgman played this past season in Germany. He says he hopes to play the upcoming season in Europe when travel restrictions are lifted.

He currently resides in Fort Wayne with his wife, 11-year old daughter, and 9-year old son. His wife, Nicole, is a Fort Wayne native.