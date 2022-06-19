FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Weeks into the Komets offseason, general manager David Franke has been quite busy creating the foundation for the 2022-23 roster.

The Komets have already announced six signings, with core players like Matt Alvaro and Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler returning to the roster. Prior to those signings, the team announced they had re-signed head coach Ben Boudreau and assistant coach Olivier Legault.

Three years into his tenure, Boudreau has racked up a 100-65-15-5 record while also leading the Komets to a Kelly Cup championship in the 2021 season. Despite seeing an early exit in the playoffs last season, Franke believes the team’s future is still bright.

“They get the Komet way, they know the Komet culture,” Franke told WANE 15. “They sell that to the players when we’re recruiting.”

The Komets open the home portion of the regular season on Oct. 22 against Cincinnati.