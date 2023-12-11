FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Without question, Komets hockey looms large on the Summit City sports scene – and without Michael Franke and his brothers, the orange & black likely wouldn’t still patrol the ice at War Memorial Coliseum.

In the summer of 1990 – after the Komets’ previous owner moved his team to Albany, N.Y. – Michael and his fourth brothers bought a team in Flint, Michigan. The Frankes then moved the franchise to Fort Wayne, purchased the ‘Komets’ naming rights, and the rest is hockey history.