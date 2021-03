NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WANE) – The Komets lost the team’s third game in a row to the South Carolina on Sunday to wrap up the weekend series, 5-2.

Scoring for the Komets in the loss: Brandon Hawkins (19:41 1st) and Morgan Adams-Moisan (12:49 3rd)

Up next, The K’s return home for a weekend series with the Indy Fuel beginning Friday.