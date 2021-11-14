Komets remain perfect on home ice with win over Walleye

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets remain undefeated at home and extended it’s early season winning-streak to five games with a shutout over Toledo, 3-0.

Nothing better than a shutout at home against the 🎣#KometsWIN pic.twitter.com/XTCs2RHP9q — Fort Wayne Komets (@FWKomets) November 14, 2021

Fort Wayne is off to a hot start out of the gate, the team has won six out of their first seven games so far this year. Goaltender Sam Harvey was a wall at the goal on Saturday night, the goalie came away with 39 saves to secure the shutout.

Up next, The Komets return to action on Sunday at Wheeling. Puck drop set for 4:10 against the Nailers.