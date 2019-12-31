The Komets on “thin ice” heading into 2020

FORT WAYNE– The Komets skate three divisional games in five nights for week 13 of the 2019-20 campaign. The week begins with the traditional Fort Wayne New Year’s Eve game against Toledo Tuesday at 7:35pm. It will be the 63rd New Year’s Eve game for the Komets since the holiday was celebrated on Fort Wayne ice in 1955 with a 3-2 win over the Troy Bruins in the old IHL. The Komets are 41-16-5 at home on New Year’s Eve and are 5-7-0 when celebrating New Year’s Eve against a Toledo team after 12 occasions.



Fort Wayne (15-11-5, 35 points) and Toledo (17-9-3, 37 points) are fighting for second place in the Central Division as the Komets trail the Walleye by two points in the race to catch first-place Cincinnati. The Walleye have won their last two games, both at home, and are 4-1-2 in their last seven games. The Komets are 0-3-0 against Toledo this season with 10 meetings remaining.

The Komets start 2020 with a visit to Indy Friday at 7:35pm. The Fuel (14-15-1, 29 points) trail the Komets by six points and are riding a three-game winless streak. Indy skates at Kalamazoo New Year’s Eve and hosts Cincinnati Thursday before traveling to Fort Wayne Friday. It’s the third of 11 meetings against the Fuel with the Komets 1-0-1 in the series.

Saturday the Komets welcome back Kalamazoo (12-14-3, 27 points) for the first Fort Wayne home tilt of the new year at 7:35pm. The Wings reside in the cellar of the Central Division, despite having won five straight games heading into the week. The Komets are 5-2-1 after eight games against the Wings. Six meetings remain. Kalamazoo will host Indy New Year’s Eve and visit Toledo Friday before returning to Fort Wayne Saturday.