FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just 40 seconds into the game Nolan Volcan’s goal prompted Fort Wayne fans to hurl stuffed animals onto the ice for the annual “Teddy Bear Toss,” but a great start didn’t lead to a good ending as the Komets fell to the rival Walleye 6-4 at War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

HOW FAST WAS THAT!?! Just 4⃣0⃣ seconds into the game Nolan Volcan (@n_volcan20) lights the lamp and its Teddy Bear Toss time at the @FWKomets game at @acwmc!!! #Teddybeartoss @ECHL @wane15 pic.twitter.com/ImBx521ItX — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) November 11, 2023

The teddy bears collected will be donated to the Disorderly Bear Den and Lutheran Children’s Hospital.

The Komets will be back in action on Saturday when they head to Toledo to face the Walleye again. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m. at the Huntington Center.