FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His name and number may very well hang from the rafters at War Memorial Coliseum someday, but Shawn Szydlowski will not be on the ice next season for the Komets as Fort Wayne general manager David Franke has confirmed to WANE-TV that Szydlowski will not be offered a contract from the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Szydlowski just completed his ninth season with the Komets, posting 27 points and 11 goals in 31 games during the regular season. He joined the Komets in November, after having back surgery the previous off-season.

Franke tells WANE that while Szydlowski has had a hall of fame career in Fort Wayne, that it was time for the franchise to move in another direction. Franke adds that he isn’t sure if the 31-year old Szydlowski plans to play elsewhere.

The ECHL released the season-ending roster for each of the league’s teams on Thursday afternoon, with Szydlowski’s name notably absent from Fort Wayne’s list:

Fort Wayne Komets – Samuel Harvey, Blake Siebenaler, Zach Tolkinen, D.J. King, Marcus McIvor, Matt Murphy, Darien Kielb, Matt Alvaro, Brad Kennedy, Oliver Cooper, Mark Rassell, Anthony Petruzzelli, Tyler Busch, Jordan Martel, Shawn Boudrias, Drake Rymsha