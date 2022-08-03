FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shawn Szydlowski will play this upcoming season in the ECHL, but it won’t be with the Komets as the 31-year old forward has signed with the Orlando Solar Bears.

Our first 🌟NEW🌟 signing of the offseason has quite the résumé:



• 3x postseason ECHL All-Star Team ⭐️

• 2017-18 ECHL MVP + leading scorer 🚨

• 2021 Kelly Cup champ 🏆



Welcome to Orlando, 'Szyd' 🤝 — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) August 3, 2022

The Komets announced in June they would not offer Szydlowski a contract for the 2022-23 season, as general manager David Franke said it was time for the franchise to move forward and look toward the future.

Szydlowski played nine seasons with the Komets, including winning the ECHL MVP award for the 2017-18 campaign. He also helped the Komets win the Kelly Cup championship in 2021.

Szydlowski had back surgery in the off-season following the 2021 title and was not on Fort Wayne’s roster at the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign. However, the veteran was added to the roster in late November and wound up playing 31 games with 11 goals and 16 assists for Fort Wayne in the regular season. He added two assists in six playoff games.