FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When he hangs up his skates it may not be long before Shawn Szydlowski finds his jersey hanging in the rafters at War Memorial Coliseum. That’s what happens when you win both a league MVP award and help bring home a Kelly Cup. However, the ‘when’ of retirement is a big question for Szydlowski this offseason, as the forward weighs his future in the game of hockey.