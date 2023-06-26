FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After spending nine seasons with the Komets, last year was a bit different for veteran forward Shawn Szydlowski.

Szydlowski, a former ECHL MVP, was not offered a contract by the Komets last off-season and wound up signing with the Orlando Solar Bears.

After tallying 14 goals and 15 assists in 46 games for Orlando, Szydlowski – who will be 33 years old at the start of the season – is now a free agent.

He’s spending this week back in Fort Wayne helping to run the Komets annual summer kids camp at the Icehouse.

The Komets recently parted ways with Ben Boudreau after four seasons and have hired Jesse Kallechy as head coach.