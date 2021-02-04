Szydlowski back for eighth season with Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The last year has been full of change, but one thing remains constant for the Komets – Shawn Szydlowski leading the way for the orange & black.

The 30-year old from St. Clair Shores, Mich., is entering his eighth year with the Komets.

Last season Szydlowski tallied 56 points in 55 games. His 41 assists were fifth-most in the ECHL before the pandemic shut down the season.

Szydlowski and the Komets open their 2021 schedule next Friday at the Wheeling Nailers. After playing their first three games on the road, the Komets play their home opener Friday, February 19 at War Memorial Coliseum.