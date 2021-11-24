Syzdlowski returning to Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that veteran forward Shawn Szydlowski has signed with the team, but he will begin his ninth season with the club on injured reserve. Thursday night, the Komets will play Toledo with first place in the Central Division on the line at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. in the Bob Chase Memorial Game. The Komets will be wearing special blue throwback jerseys from the 1985-1986 season. The Walleye will also be wearing Toledo Goaldigger jerseys from the same season.

Szydlowski, 31, started his career with the Komets in 2013-14, playing 63 games, scoring 11 goals, 15 assists with 46 penalty minutes. The St. Clair Shores, Michigan native will start the 2021-22 campaign 14th on the Komets all-time points list (486), 14th all-time in goals scored (168), and 12th all-time with 292 assists. In 2017-2018, Szydlowski lead the ECHL in scoring with a career high 79 points (31g, 48a) in 64 games, a season that also garnered him league Most Valuable Player honors. The right hander scored four goals and 25 assists during last year’s regular season, adding 11 points during the playoffs, helping the Komets to the Kelly Cup. Szydlowski has appeared in 77 post season games with the Komets, scoring 76 points, which ranks him fourth all-time.

“Any time you can add a former league MVP to your roster you have to take advantage of the opportunity, the difference is he comes into the season as a champion and knows what to take to get to the top,” said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. “He’s a threat every time he has the puck and can also add some grit to our lineup up front.”

Ahead of tonight’s road game at Kalamazoo, the Komets have released veteran Jameson Milam. The 37-year-old defenseman scored three goals in 12 games this season.