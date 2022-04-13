FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At five-foot-nine and 181 pounds, Anthony Petruzzelli isn’t the biggest guy out there on the ice – but he might be the toughest.

When the Komets captain suits up for Friday’s game in Wheeling it’ll mark his 250th straight regular season game for the K’s, a testament to the durability and intensity that the 28-year old forward brings to the game.

So far this season, Petruzzelli’s tallied 26 goals (tied for the team lead with Will Graber) and 29 assists for a total of 55 points.

The Komets play Friday in Wheeling then turn around and host the Nailers on Saturday night in their final game of the regular season.