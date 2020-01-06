St-Amant to represent Komets at ECHL All-Star Classic

The ECHL announced Monday that Fort Wayne’s Shawn St-Amant has been selected to the ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team.

St-Amant, 23, is a fourth year pro skating his first season with the Komets. The Terrebone, Quebec native has amassed 14 goals and 25 points in 22 games since starting the season in Fort Wayne. Last year St-Amant posted three goals and six points in 44 AHL games with Hartford while scoring four goals and seven points in seven ECHL games with Maine.

The forward is a two-time ECHL Kelly Cup champion, capturing the 2017 and 2018 ECHL crowns as a member of the Colorado Eagles.



The 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, will be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7pm CT at INTRUST Bank Arena (13,000). The game will air live exclusively on NHL Network.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.