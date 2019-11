WHEELING, WV. – Shawn St-Amant scored the game-winning goal in overtime – his second goal of the night and 11th of the season – as the Komets rallied to defeat Wheeling 5-4 in OT on Wednesday night.

The Komets trailed 4-2 early in the third period but goals by St-Amant and Kyle Haas would send the game to overtime at 4-4.

The Komets will host Wheeling at War Memorial Coliseum for their 59th Thanksgiving Day home contest. The puck drops at 7:35 p.m.