FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A day after he was suspended nine games by the ECHL, the Komets have released forward Travis Howe ahead of Thursday’s road game at the Indy Fuel.

Howe’s stay in Fort Wayne was brief. He played two games with zero points and 26 penalty minutes.

Meanwhile, in 11 games the Komets have 12 power play goals while yielding just 4. That ranks Fort Wayne no. 1 in both power play and penalty kill this season among all ECHL teams.