FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships as part of the Florida Everblades coaching staff, Jesse Kallechy is heading north to lead the Komets.

A team official has confirmed to WANE 15 that Kallechy has been hired as the 30th Komets head coach in franchise history.

Kallechy will be introduced at a press conference at Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The Alberta native has spent the last three seasons with the Everblades as an assistant coach. Prior to joining the Everblades, Kallechy got his first crack as a head coach with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Kallechy takes over for Ben Boudreau, who’s contract was not renewed after four seasons with the Komets.

One of Kallechy’s first priorities will be assembling a roster for the 2023-24 season. ECHL teams can start signing players as early as Friday.