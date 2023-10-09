FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider graduate Parker Rutherford is living the dream this week – and hopefully beyond that.

Rutherford, a goalie, was a late addition to the Komets training camp roster with camp getting underway Monday afternoon.

The 25-year old Rutherford’s family had season tickets for the Komets while he was growing up, and as a kid idolized Komets goaltender Kevin St. Pierre.

While he’s a longshot to make the Komets regular season roster, Rutherford had already signed to play in the Federal Prospects Hockey League this season for the Blue Ridge Bobcats in Virginia. He played the last four seasons at the college level for Robert Morris University.