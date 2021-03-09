Smallman named ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. – Spencer Smallman of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 1-7.

Smallman scored two goals and added five assists for seven points in two games against Wheeling last week.

The 24-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win on Friday and added a goal and three assists in 5-3 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Carolina, Smallman has posted 12 points (6g-6a) in eight games with the Komets this season, while also skating in one game with Chicago of the American Hockey League.

A native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Smallman has tallied 27 points (9g-18a) in 25 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Greenville and Florida and added 19 points (3g-16a) in 60 career AHL games with Chicago and Charlotte.

Prior to turning pro, Smallman recorded 223 points (86g-137a) in 293 career games with Saint John in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

On behalf of Spencer Smallman, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: Aaron Luchuk, Orlando (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Adam Brady (Kansas City), Andrew Sturtz (Rapid City), Coly Ully (South Carolina) and Anthony Beauregard (Wichita).