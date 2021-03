FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forward Spencer Smallman is heading back up to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves Fort Wayne head coach Ben Boudreau confirmed to WANE-TV on Monday afternoon.

Smallman, a 2015 fifth-round NHL draft pick by the Carolina Hurricanes, began the 2020-21 season with the Wolves, playing one game in Chicago before being sent to Fort Wayne.

In eight games with the Komets Smallman tallied six goals and six assists for 12 points.