Fort Wayne, IN— The Komets announced today that single-game tickets for the upcoming 2022-2023 season will go on sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com Thursday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m.

“This is the official start of the new Komet season. We look forward to an exciting season of Komet hockey with many surprises planned,” said Komet President Michael Franke

The Komets will play a two-game series of exhibition games with the Wheeling Nailers Friday, October 14, at Wheeling and Sunday, October 16, at 3:00 p.m. at the Coliseum before starting the regular season on Friday, October 21, at Indy. The Komets will begin the home portion of their schedule Saturday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m. versus Cincinnati.

Equipment and memorabilia sale – The Komets will hold a used equipment and memorabilia sale in the Century Club Room at the Coliseum before the exhibition game on October 16, starting at 1:00 p.m. The sale will run throughout the game.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are also on sale now at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011