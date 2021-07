FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A night the City of Fort Wayne won’t soon forget. With a 2-1 win in game four of the Kelly Cup Finals, the Komets are ECHL champions for the first time in the franchise’s history.

Celebrating on the ice after the game, the Komets shared with WANE-TV what this championship ride meant to them.

The team will also be auctioning off the jerseys from last night’s historic win. More information on that coming soon.