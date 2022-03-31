FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blake Siebenaler has played for four AHL teams this season – the Charlotte Checkers, the Henderson Silver Knights, the Belleville Senators, and the Ontario Reign. Oh yeah, and the Fort Wayne native also plays for the Komets, where he’s become one of the team’s most reliable defensemen when he’s suiting up in the Summit City.

In total, Siebenaler’s played in 24 AHL games this year, tallying one goal and two assists. In the ECHL, he’s played 23 games for the Komets with 5 goals and six assists while posting a +/- rating of +13.

The 26-year old defenseman proved a valuable addition to the Komets organization last year, as he played in 47 games over the regular season for the Kelly Cup champs. He tallied 5 goals and 11 assists for 16 points that year.

A 2014 third-round draft pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Siebenaler dealt with injuries earlier in his career, but has stayed healthy over the last three seasons.