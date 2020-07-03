Siebenaler weighs in on signing with hometown Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Like Kaleigh Schrock, Brandon Warner, and Bobby Phillips in recent memory, Blake Siebenaler is returning home to continue his hockey career as the 24-year old defenseman has inked with the Fort Wayne Komets.

Siebenaler won a state title at Carroll High School as a freshman, then decided to leave home to further his hockey career. He was drafted in the third round (no. 77 overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Draft. He played for the OHL’s Niagara IceDogs from 2013-16, then entered the Columbus minor league system with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters.

After playing two and a half seasons with the Monsters he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins organization where he played for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL and Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL during the 2018-19 season.

Last year he played 50 games for Wheeling, tallying 9 goals and 17 assists for 26 points.