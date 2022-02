FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Carroll Charger Blake Siebenaler is back in his hometown, as the defenseman has returned to the Komets after a stint with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.

Defenseman Blake Siebenaler (@BlakeSiebenaler) has returned from @CheckersHockey. pic.twitter.com/QhMTcC7JTd — Fort Wayne Komets (@FWKomets) February 25, 2022 Siebenaler played 14 games for the Checkers with one assist.

It was the fourth AHL team Siebenaler’s played with the season after stints with the Henderon Silver Knights, the Ontario Reign, and the Belleville Senators.

In nine games with the Komets this year Siebenaler’s tallied three goals and five assists.