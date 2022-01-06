Siebenaler headed back up to AHL with Charlotte Checkers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After being sent back to Fort Wayne by the Ontario Reign on Tuesday, Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler is back up in the AHL as he has been loaned to the Charlotte Checkers.

In other moves, the Komets added defenseman Will Graber after being assigned by the AHL’s Hershey Bears. Meanwhile, the Komets traded forward Bailey Conger to Kansas City and signed goalie Liam Hughes. The Komets also released goalies Tommy Proudlock, and Bailey Brkin.

Fort Wayne:

Add Will Graber, D assigned by Hershey

Add Liam Hughes, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Blake Siebenaler, D loaned to Charlotte

Delete Bailey Conger, F traded to Kansas City

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):



Fort Wayne:

Tommy Proudlock, G

Bailey Brkin, G