FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After six of their last seven games, the red-hot Komets were cooled down in a 5-2 loss to Norfolk on Friday.

Playing without several key members like Morgan Adams-Moisan and alternate captain Matt Wedman – who was loaned to the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters – the Komets surrendered an early 3-0 lead. Ture Linden put the Komets on the board midway through the second period with a short-handed goal. However, Norfolk answered back with two more scores to take a 5-1 lead to the final period.

Linden scored his second goal of the night in the third, but that capped off the Komets’ scoring for the night.

Fort Wayne looks to bounce back on Saturday at the Indy Fuel. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.