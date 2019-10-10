Shaw ready for first full season with Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brady Shaw joined the Komets two months into the season last year via a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears and became nearly a point-a-night scorer for Fort Wayne. Now, the veteran forward is ready to roll from day one in the Summit City.

Shaw played 45 games for the Komets last season, tallying 14 goals and 39 points. He also spent time up in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves.

Here in his second season with the Komets, the 27-year old Shaw will be counted on as a veteran influence for a young team.

The Komets open the regular season Saturday at home against Kalmazoo. The puck is set to drop at the Coliseum at 7:35 p.m.