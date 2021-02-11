Second half of Komets ECHL schedule revealed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Thursday the remaining portion of their 2020-2021 regular season schedule. The team will play 15 games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and 12 away games. The second portion of the schedule is set to start Wednesday, April 7th at Wheeling.

“We really like our schedule as it gives us a consistency at home, and the home portion of the regular season schedule will be over prior to Memorial Day. Playing just about all the home games on the weekend is an added bonus,” said Komet President Michael Franke.

Roster moves – Ahead of the season opener the Komets traded forward Austin McIlmurray to Wichita for cash, released defenseman Johnny Coughlin. Forward Travis Howe and defenseman Curtis Leonard have signed standard contracts for the upcoming season.