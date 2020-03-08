Schrock and Doc Inducted Into Komet’s Hall of Fame

FORT WAYNE- Two big names going into the coliseum raptors permanently tonighT.

NHL broadcasting legend Mike “Doc” Emrick and a long time Komets “hometown hero” Kaleigh Schrock are the two newest members in the komets hall of fame.

Both schrock and doc grew up in the fort wayne area, Doc, is the first media member to ever be inducted into the U.S. Hockey hall of fame and plans to call his 22nd consecutive Stanley Cup Finals this spring.

Schrock played over 400 games over the course of 6 seasons for the Komets spending his final two as a captain of the k’s.

The Komets beat the Wings tonight, 7-4.