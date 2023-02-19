FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drake Rymsha scored on a rebound just over a minute into overtime to seal a 6-5 win for the Komets over Kalamazoo on Sunday night.

Fort Wayne has now won 10 of their last 12 games dating back to Jan. 27.

Unlike the previous two nights, the Komets took control of Sunday’s game in the first period. Shawn Boudrias scored twice after the Komets surrendered an opening goal for Kalamazoo.

Stefano Giliati, Tristan Pelletier and Joe Masonius scored for the Komets in the second period, but Kalamazoo also scored three goals to keep the game within one heading into the final period.

Nearly 12 minutes into the third period, Kalamazoo’s Ryan Cook tied the game at five, forcing overtime.

Just over a minute into the extra period, Rymsha cleaned up a shot attempt from Tye Felhaber, sealing a win for the Komets.

Fort Wayne now hits the road for their next four games, starting with a trip to the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.