FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After going scoreless in the first period, the Komets used a flurry of scoring in the final two stanzas to put away the Cincinnati Cyclones, 5-2.

Drake Rymsha led Fort Wayne with a pair of goals on Sunday. Kylor Wall netted his second goal of the season to get the Komets on the board early in the second period. Goalie Sam Harvey also picked up 19 saves on Sunday.

The Komets have the week off before starting a 2-game road trip at Cincinnati on Friday.