Rymsha returns to Komets, Torrel traded to Florida

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Friday that they have traded forward Gage Torrel to Florida for cash. Torrel scored five goals and 12 points in 16 games since joining Fort Wayne from Rapid City Dec. 27.

Also, forward Drake Rymsha has been reassigned to Fort Wayne by the L.A. Kings from the AHL’s Ontario Reign. Rymsha has skated 11 games with Ontario scoring one assist and 10 penalty minutes. In 18 games with the Komets the forward has amassed eight goals, 15 points and 16 penalty minutes.

The Komets open a back-to-back weekend double-header at the Huntington Center in Toledo tonight. The Komets face the Walleye at 7:15 tonight and tomorrow night.

The next Komet home game is Wednesday, March 4 when the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35pm faceoff.