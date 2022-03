FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Forward Drake Rymsha has been returned to the Komets from Hershey of the AHL. This season, Rymsha has appeared in five games with the Komets scoring one goal with three assists. In his time with the Bears, the 23-year-old skated in 32 games, amassing seven assists and 56 minutes in penalties.

The Komets are home tonight versus Tulsa.