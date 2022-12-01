FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forward Drake Rymsha, Fort Wayne’s leading goal-scorer this season, is headed up to the AHL as he’s been recalled by the Bakersfield Condors.

Rymsha has a team-best nine goals in 14 games with the Komets so far this season. He’s also tallied five assists for a total of 14 points, second-most behind Tye Felhaber’s 15.

The Komets host Wheeling Friday at the Coliseum at 8 p.m., then travel to Wheeling for a Saturday night game. They wrap up a three-game weekend at home on Sunday at 5 p.m. against the Cincinnati Cyclones.