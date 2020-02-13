Rymsha, Komets clip Wings in overtime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drake Rymsha’s overtime goal – his sixth of the season – earned Fort Wayne a 3-2 victory over the visiting Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

Dylan Ferguson returned in goal for Fort Wayne and stopped 27 of 29 shots.

AJ Jenks scored a power play goal in the first period to knot the game at 1-1. It was the captain’s 15th goal of the season. The Komets took the lead in the second period on a Gabriel Verpaelst’s fourth goal in a Komets sweater, only to surrender the equalizer early to Kalamazoo 1:22 into the third period.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they host the Indy Fuel at 8:05 p.m.