FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Edmonton has loaned goaltender Ryan Fanti from Bakersfield to the Fort Wayne, and forward Drake Rymsha has been loaned by Bakersfield to the Komets.

Fanti, 23, played two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, appearing in 57 games and winning 31. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native turned pro last season, appearing in one game with the Condors.

Rymsha, 24, will be joining the Komets for the third time. Last season, the right-hander notched 18 points in 11 games in the orange and black. The Michigan native spent most of last season with Hershey of the AHL.