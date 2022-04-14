FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Komets goaltender Samuel Harvey is technically a rookie, but he’s been playing like a seasoned veteran since stepping foot in Fort Wayne this season.

Harvey enters the final two games of the regular season with a record of 21-8-3. He’s tallied two shutouts while posting a 91.2 save percentage and allowing just 2.92 goals per game. He was named the ECHL’s “Goalie of the Month” for the month of March.

The Quebec native has also played seven games with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL this year.

Harvey and the Komets play at Wheeling on Friday, then host the Nailers on Saturday at the Coliseum in the final game of the regular season.