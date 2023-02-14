FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a mid-season slump, it appears the Komets are finding their stride once again. Fort Wayne has won eight of their last nine games, including a pair of games at the Allen Americans last weekend.

Following the road trip at Allen, the Komets sit in fourth place in the ECHL Central Division standings with 52 points. Fort Wayne is also the fourth best ECHL team in goals scored with 169 on the season.

The Komets look to keep rolling this weekend, starting with a trip to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday. That’s followed by a rematch with Cincinnati at Memorial Coliseum, and an afternoon tilt against Kalamazoo on Sunday.