FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From broadcasting legend Bob Chase to current play-by-play voice Shane Albahrani, there’s been an exclusive list of those who have had a chance to call Komets hockey games.

That list expanded over the weekend when Fiona Quinn made history as the first woman to call a Komets game in the franchise’s 72-year history. Quinn filled in for Albahrani, who was recovering from a sore throat, during Saturday’s road trip at the Indy Fuel.

“It’s just so inspiring to be here,” Quinn said. “I’m so thankful I’m here. I’m just hoping to make everyone in Fort Wayne proud.”

A native of Fort Wayne, Quinn is a freshman at Indiana Tech who also calls local high school hockey games.

For the past three years, Quinn worked behind the scenes with the Komets broadcast team, mainly keeping track of stats throughout the season. This winter, Quinn joined the Komets radio booth as an analyst alongside Albahrani and Fred Bean during home games.

Last Saturday, Quinn rushed down to Indianapolis after hearing Albahrani was unable to handle play-by-play duties. Albahrani still helped out during the broadcast by being Quinn’s color commentator.

“I was still feeling all the nerves, but I felt confident,” Quinn recalled. “I knew my man beside me, my color guy, was confident in me, and that was incredible.”

Many broadcasters remember their first call, but it’s hard to top the experience Quinn had at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Late in the second period, Komets goalie Brett Brochu and Fuel netminder Zach Driscoll traded blows in a fight that went viral on social media.

It’s only one game, but Quinn is humbled by the amount of encouragement from Komets fans.

“Honestly, Komets fans – I’ve been one myself, I am one myself,” Quinn said. “To have those people in my corner, and say you know what yeah we’re proud of this, we’re proud of it. It’s amazing, I love to see it.