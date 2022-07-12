FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High-scoring forward Zach Pochiro will not be back for a third season with the Komets, as the 28-year old center has signed to play the 2022-23 season for the Allen Americans.

Pochiro played the last two seasons in Fort Wayne. Last year in 39 games for the Komets he racked up 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists). Pochiro posted 14 goals and 15 assists in 32 games for the Komets over the 2020-21 season.

A fourth-round NHL Draft pick by the St. Louis Blues in 2013, this will be Pochiro’s second go-round with Allen. He played for the franchise previously from 2017-19.