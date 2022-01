FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After retiring in the offseason Zach Pochiro is getting back on the ice as the Komets announced the standout forward is rejoining the team.

Pochiro played in 32 games with Fort Wayne last season, tallying 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points.

Meanwhile, the Komets have placed defenseman D.J. King on reserve while defenseman Blake Siebenaler is expected to return to Fort Wayne after being released from his PTO by the AHL’s Ontario Reign on Tuesday.