Pochiro leads Komets over Fuel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets scored three goals in the first period – including two off the stick of Zach Pochiro – to set the tone on the way to a 5-0 win over the visiting Indy Fuel on Friday night.

It was Fort Wayne’s first game at the Coliseum since March 6, as the K’s have played their last six games on the road.

With two goals on the game, Pochiro upped his team-leading tally to 11 goals this season. Meanwhile, teammate Brandon Hawkins scored two power play goals in the second period on Friday, giving him nine goals for the year.

Newly acquired goaltender Dylan Ferguson shined in his 2021 debut with the Komets, stopping all 22 shots he faced to register a shutout.

The Komets and Fuel play again Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.